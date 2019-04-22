202
Virginia state lawmaker pleads guilty to DUI

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 11:22 am 04/22/2019 11:22am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state lawmaker has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that state Del. Matthew James made a plea agreement Monday that allows him to avoid jail time if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He also will need a restricted license to drive and an ignition interlock for six months.

Police said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.18 after he was arrested last year.

James is a Democrat who represents parts of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk. He declined to comment on the plea agreement or whether he planned to run for re-election.

His name will appear on the ballot. He was the only candidate to seek the Democratic nomination this spring.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
