202
Home » Virginia » Virginia prosecutor to drop…

Virginia prosecutor to drop most misdemeanor marijuana cases

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 3:41 pm 04/12/2019 03:41pm
5 Shares

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor says most misdemeanor marijuana possession charges are going to be dismissed.

News outlets report the office of the prosecutor in Portsmouth started asking this week to dismiss such pending cases.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales says there’s a need for decriminalization and restorative justice. She says her office’s limited resources could be better spent on violent crime.

However, Portsmouth interim police Chief Angela Greene says her officers will keep making arrests and enforce the law. Morales says prosecutors will likely pursue the charges when they are filed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court too.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Greg Underwood said in January that his office won’t prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases. He says he’ll ask the state Supreme Court to force local judges to let him decriminalize the drug in Norfolk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News marijuana portsmouth Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes to make for your watch party

The final season is coming. And if you’re entertaining for Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season premiere, WTOP has you covered in the food department.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!