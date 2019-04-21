202
Virginia police seeks suspect in interstate hit-and-run

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 12:28 pm 04/21/2019 12:28pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

Authorities say the incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday north of Parham Road.

Investigators say a wrecker driver was working on a disabled recreational vehicle on the right shoulder when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say the striking vehicle, which did not stop may have sustained damage on the front passenger side.

The wrecker driver was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

