Virginia park marking Confederate surrender to get new trail

APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) — A new trail for bikers, walkers and wheelchairs is coming to the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, which memorializes Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s surrender and the end of the Civil War.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reports that county supervisors approved spending $72,000 on the project last week.

The 1.5-mile, $736,000 project has been in the works for three years. Other contributors include the Appomattox Town Council, the National Park Service and the Federal Land Access Program.

Officials believe the trail will be finished in either 2020 or 2021.

