Richmond to study school construction costs

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 5:04 am 04/11/2019 05:04am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Education officials in Richmond, Virginia, want outside experts to review school construction costs after the bill for replacing three schools came in $30 million more than expected.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the city’s school board has approved a plan to have a third party review school costs. The review was recommended by Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Some school board members expressed concerns last month the price tag for three new schools came in at $140 million instead of $110 million. Officials said the initial projection used incorrected assumptions about construction costs and inflation rates.

City officials have previously approved a tax increase to help pay for $800 million in increased school construction during the next twenty years.

Topics:
Education News Local News richmond Virginia
800
