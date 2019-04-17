202
Richmond to dedicate street renamed for Arthur Ashe

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 4:41 am 04/17/2019 04:41am
Arthur Ashe Jr., of Richmond, Va., during four-set victory against Tom Okker of the Netherlands at fourth round of U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Forest Hills, New York on Sept. 7, 1970. Ashe scored 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 defeat to the Dutchman. (AP Photo/Ray Howard)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tennis champion Arthur Ashe Jr. will be honored by the city of Richmond, state of Virginia and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture with an official dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

A ceremony is planned for June 22 on the museum’s front lawn. The dedication will be followed by a community celebration. The events are free and open to the public.

Ashe grew up in Richmond. He was the first black player selected to the U.S . Davis Cup team and the only black man ever to win the singles title at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

Ashe was a philanthropist who promoted education and civil rights. He died in 1993.

In February, the Richmond City Council approved a proposal to rename a historic street after him.

