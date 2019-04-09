202
Virginia

Study: State parks pumped $267 million into economy in 2018

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 10:27 am 04/09/2019 10:27am
A local kayaker cools off making his way through a roaring set of rapids Monday, Aug. 19, 2002, at Great Falls in northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A study by Virginia Tech has found that state parks in Virginia contributed about $267 million to the economy in 2018.

The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported Sunday that Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business had focused on the economic impact of visitors to the state’s 38 parks.

The study found the economic activity supported nearly 4,000 jobs in Virginia. It was also responsible for about $133.2 million in wages and salary income in 2018.

The report looked at money spent on things such as hotels, campgrounds and restaurants

Tim Kennell, president of the Virginia Association For Parks, said he hopes the report will shore up support for more funding for the parks.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

