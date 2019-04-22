202
Richmond to hold meetings on short-term rental regulations

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 4:34 am 04/22/2019 04:34am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond, Virginia, has scheduled two public meetings to give residents a chance to comment on regulations proposed for short-term housing rentals.

Currently, short-term rentals such as Airbnb and Vacation Rentals by Owners are not identified as permitted uses in the city’s zoning ordinance.

The Department of Planning and Development Review, the Department of Finance and the City Attorney’s Office have drafted regulations to allow short-term rentals under certain conditions.

City officials will host public meetings to give citizens an opportunity to learn more about the proposed regulations and to provide input on them.

The first meeting will be held on May 4 at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library. The second meeting is scheduled for May 14 at the Richmond Central Department of Motor Vehicles.

