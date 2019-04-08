202
Probe into racist photo…

Probe into racist photo in Northam’s yearbook may end soon

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 4:23 pm
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Gov. Ralph Northam, center, greets members of the Richmond 34 and other African-American leaders for a breakfast at the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Richmond 34 were a group of African Americans who defied segregation laws in the 1960's. Two months after his political career was all but dead, life for Northam looks mostly back to normal. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A law firm may soon finish its probe into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Richard Cullen told The Associated Press in an email Monday that the firm hopes to finish up by the end of April. Cullen is an attorney with the firm McGuireWoods and is leading the investigation on behalf of Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Northam’s profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February.

EVMS spokesman Vincent Rhodes said it sent 6,000 emails and 5,000 letters to alumni asking for information. He said the school in Norfolk is cooperating fully with McGuireWoods.

Topics:
blackface controversy eastern virginia medical school Local News McGuireWoods richard cullen Virginia Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
