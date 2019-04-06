202
Police: Deputy shot and wounded suicidal man with gun, knife

By The Associated Press April 6, 2019 3:09 pm 04/06/2019 03:09pm
LOUISA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a man who was armed and suicidal.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a cemetery in Louisa. The town is about an hour northwest of Richmond.

Police said the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man who said he was suicidal. Police said the deputy arrived to find a man with a knife and a firearm. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

The unidentified man is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital. State police are investigating.

Police said the deputy has been placed on leave. They did not identify the race of the deputy or of the wounded man.

