Pharrell to give speech to University of Virginia grad class

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 2:31 pm 04/12/2019 02:31pm
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the City of Hope Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pharrell will be a keynote speaker to the University of Virginia’s graduating class.

News outlets report the Grammy-winning producer, rapper and Virginia Beach native will deliver the address at the Charlottesville college’s 2019 Valedictory Exercises next month.

In its 190th year, Valediction is the traditional start of graduation weekend. It’s free and open to the public.

Fourth-year class President Galen Green says in a statement that the university is excited to welcome Pharrell Williams back to Charlottesville, especially because he understands what the students have experienced.

The city was the site of deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in 2017. The university’s win in the men’s college basketball championship Monday has brought bliss to Charlottesville, where Pharrell performed after the rally.

He’s also launching a music festival this month in his hometown.

Topics:
Celebrity News charlottesville Education News Entertainment News Local News Music News university of virginia Virginia
