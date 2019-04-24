202
Northam touts massive capital investment since taking office

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 11:12 am 04/24/2019 11:12am
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expects new jobs and capital investment to add nearly $16 billion to the economy. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam is taking a victory lap after Virginia landed significantly more new planned jobs and capital investment in his first 16 months in office than his last four predecessors.

Northam said at a Capitol news conference Wednesday there have been 305 new projects that are expected to produce nearly $16 billion in new investments and create 50,000 jobs.

Those figures include Amazon’s new headquarters and a $3 billion planned investment by Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, in Northern Virginia.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership President Stephen Moret said the last 16 months have probably been the most successful in the state’s history in terms landing new capital investment.

Northam’s announcement comes as he tries to regain his footing from a blackface scandal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
amazon economic development jobs Local News ralph northam Virginia Virginia Economic Development Partnership
