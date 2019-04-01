202
Northam encourages voter registration in Virginia high schools

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 5:01 am 04/01/2019 05:01am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is encouraging eligible high school students to register to vote.

The Democratic governor recently issued a proclamation designating the week of April 21 as Virginia High School Voter Registration Week. The governor’s said it is the 4th year in row the state has done such a designation.

Northam has also launched a challenge to high schools to register at least 65 percent of their senior class. Schools that do so will get a banner from the governor commending their voter registration efforts.

Virginia is one of only four states having legislative elections this year and the only one where Democrats have a realistic chance of wresting control from Republicans.

Topics:
Education News elections Government News Local News Local Politics and Elections News ralph northam schools Virginia voting
