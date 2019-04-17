202
Northam announces high school career and tech grants

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 4:48 am 04/17/2019 04:48am
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Va. The Virginia governor pulled out of an event where he would have faced protesters for wearing blackface in the 1980s. The Washington Post reported that Northam cited safety concerns for cancelling his appearance at a Sunday, April 14, 2019, fundraiser for a Democratic state senator in northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the 16 high schools that will get extra money to spend on career and technical education equipment upgrades.

Northam announced the winners Tuesday. They schools are located around the state and will each get $37,500.

The types of equipment the schools will upgrade or purchase include a heavy equipment operator training simulator, an interactive geriatric patient simulator and a 3D printer.

The competitive grant program was approved by lawmakers in 2016. The first round of grants was distributed in 2017.

