202
Home » Virginia » New refrigerated warehouse coming…

New refrigerated warehouse coming to Portsmouth, Va.

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 4:39 am 04/08/2019 04:39am
Share

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — One of the largest refrigerated warehousing companies in the world is planning a major project in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Preferred Freezer Services plans to spend $60 million to build a massive new warehouse in Portsmouth.

Northam approved a $180,000 grant for the project, which is set to create 60 new jobs.

The governor said Virginia beat out Georgia to win the project.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Easter is right around the corner. Is your menu set? Here are several recipes to make your holiday meal memorable, from citrus-pine nut broccoli slaw to brown sugar coconut meringue cake.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!