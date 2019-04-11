202
NASA launch to help study health, carry students’ satellites

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 6:58 pm 04/11/2019 06:58pm
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the next launch from Virginia’s spaceport to the International Space Station will help with more than 40 scientific investigations including into Alzheimer’s, hearts, atmospheric carbon dioxide and free-flying robots.

News outlets report Northrop Grumman’s commercial resupply mission for NASA will lift off Wednesday afternoon from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. A rocket will take an unmanned spacecraft with about 7,500 pounds of payload (3,400 kilograms) to the ISS.

ISS scientist Liz Warren says it’s like looking at research through a new lens that’ll enable discoveries to help all.

The probes will examine Alzheimer’s and other chronic disease treatments, track astronauts’ hearts and physical fitness, test carbon dioxide removal in the ISS and robots to look outside.

Brenda Dingwall with NASA says satellites built by students will be on board.

