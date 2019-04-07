March was the Virginia Lottery’s third-best month for sales

The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reported Thursday that lottery sales totaled more than $221 million for the month. That total includes more than $117 million in sales of scratch-off tickets.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lottery officials say that March was the third-best month in its 30-year history.

The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reported Thursday that lottery sales totaled more than $221 million for the month. That total includes more than $117 million in sales of scratch-off tickets.

Lottery sales in Virginia for the fiscal year are on pace to exceed 2018’s record of $606 million. The fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30.

Profits from the Virginia lottery are spent on K-12 education in the state.

