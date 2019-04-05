202
Home » Virginia » Health officials: E. coli…

Health officials: E. coli cases affecting more than 70

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 7:16 pm 04/05/2019 07:16pm
2 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal government is investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting more than 70 people in Kentucky and four other states.

The Courier Journal reports 46 cases have been reported in Kentucky. Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokeswoman Barbara Fox says six people have gone to the hospital due to the outbreak.

News outlets say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tennessee has 21 cases. Other affected states include Ohio, Virginia and Georgia.

Officials don’t know whether a particular food item, grocery or restaurant is the source of the infections.

The Kentucky health department says people usually become sick two to five days after eating contaminated food. State health officials announced the outbreak March 29.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
e. coli Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!