Health officials: E. coli cases affecting more than 70

The federal government is investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting more than 70 people in Kentucky and four other states.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal government is investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting more than 70 people in Kentucky and four other states.

The Courier Journal reports 46 cases have been reported in Kentucky. Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokeswoman Barbara Fox says six people have gone to the hospital due to the outbreak.

News outlets say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tennessee has 21 cases. Other affected states include Ohio, Virginia and Georgia.

Officials don’t know whether a particular food item, grocery or restaurant is the source of the infections.

The Kentucky health department says people usually become sick two to five days after eating contaminated food. State health officials announced the outbreak March 29.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.