Ground beef likely cause of 6-state food poisoning outbreak

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 4:01 pm 04/12/2019 04:01pm
FILE - In this Saturday, April 1, 2017 file photo, ground beef is displayed for sale at a market in Washington. On Friday, April 12, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ground beef is the likely source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said no specific brand or source of the meat has been determined yet.

The CDC says people can continue to eat ground beef. The meat should be cooked thoroughly to 160 degrees to kill germs.

The outbreak started in early March. So far, 109 people have been infected with E. coli O103, an unusual strain of the bacteria. They reported eating ground beef at home and at restaurants. Seventeen people have been hospitalized. No one has died.

Half of the cases are in Kentucky. The others are Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

