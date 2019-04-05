202
Home » Virginia » Governor hails new jobs…

Governor hails new jobs at tobacco packaging company

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 5:57 am 04/05/2019 05:57am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An Italian-owned company that makes high-tech machinery for producing and packaging tobacco products is expanding its operations in Virginia with the state’s help.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that G.D. USA, Inc. is planning to spend nearly $4 million to expand and upgrade operations in Chesterfield County.

Northam said the project will create up to 26 new jobs.

The governor’s office said the company will be eligible for state aide through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and will also be eligible for tax breaks on manufacturing equipment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Local News ralph northam Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!