202
Home » Virginia » Fraternity at Virginia university…

Fraternity at Virginia university suspended over hazing

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 3:46 pm 04/08/2019 03:46pm
2 Shares

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A fraternity at a Virginia university has been suspended for five years after an investigation showed that hazing resulted in a pledge seeking treatment at a hospital.

The Virginian-Pilot cites school and fraternity records that show Omega Psi Phi chapter members at Old Dominion University beat pledges, made them drink hot sauce, and poured the sauce on their genitals to simulate a sexually transmitted disease.

In December, a fraternity official sent a letter informing the president that investigators had determined the chapter violated hazing and membership selection rules and would be suspended as a result.

Last month, Omega Psi Phi’s president indefinitely suspended all member recruitment and social activities for its roughly 750 chapters.

The newspaper says 11 of the school’s 20 Greek chapters are under some sort of sanction.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News fraternity hazing Local News old dominion university omega psi phi Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Easter is right around the corner. Is your menu set? Here are several recipes to make your holiday meal memorable, from citrus-pine nut broccoli slaw to brown sugar coconut meringue cake.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!