Focus groups offered for statewide health assessment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials are offering six regional opportunities for residents to join a focus group or participate in a personal interview to discuss health issues.

The focus groups are part of a statewide health assessment conducted every five years by the state Department of Health. The goal is to assess the health needs of women ages 15-44, men of any age, pregnant women, new mothers and parents.

The assessment is conducted to learn about emerging health concerns so public health programs use funding in the best way. The data is used to promote health improvement.

The first focus groups will be held on May 9 at the Lake County Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill.

Additional groups are currently being scheduled in Roanoke, Accomack, Alexandria, Marion or Bristol, and Winchester.

