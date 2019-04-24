202
Fairfax blasts Democrats over rejected donation

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 10:36 am 04/24/2019 10:36am
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presides over the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A series of scandals surrounding Virginia's top Democrats has made it difficult for them to raise money in a key election year. Fairfax, Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring all posted anemic campaign finance reports Monday, April 15, that are far below what their predecessors have raised at similar points in past election cycles. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is blasting his own political party for not letting him sponsor a table at major fundraising event.

The Democratic Party of Virginia recently rejected Fairfax’s bid to donate $2,500 to pay for a table at the party’s annual Blue Commonwealth dinner.

DPV spokesman Jake Rubenstein said the party does not feel “comfortable” accepting money from Fairfax after two women came forward accusing him of sexual assault.

Fairfax has denied the allegations and his spokesman Lauren Burke said the party is denying Fairfax due process.

Rubenstein said neither Gov. Ralph Northam nor Attorney General Mark Herring, who have both admitted to wearing blackface while young men, have sought to sponsor a table.

Rubenstein said all three men are welcome to attend the June fundraiser.

