Ex-teacher at Catholic school charged with sex abuse

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 11:03 am 04/18/2019 11:03am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former teacher at a Catholic high school in Virginia has been charged with sexually abusing a student in the 1970s.

The Richmond Catholic Diocese said church officials received a complaint from an adult alleging abuse as a minor by Daniel Wolfe when he was a teacher at Norfolk Catholic High School.

A statement on the diocese’s website says Wolfe taught at the school for 11 years in the 1970s and ’80s. He also taught Latin at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School in Virginia Beach during the 2017-2018 school year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Wolfe has been charged with four felony counts of crimes against nature.

The arrest came after an investigation of sexual abuse claims in the Richmond diocese.

Staff at the Bishop Sullivan school declined to comment.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

