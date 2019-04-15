202
Ex-school bus aide gets suspended sentence in assault case

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 5:03 am 04/15/2019 05:03am
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia school bus aide will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to an assault charge for grabbing the back of a 12-year-old boy’s neck.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports John Wescott pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges of felony child abuse and strangulation.

The incident happened Feb. 7 as the boy was riding a bus home from the Grafton School, a private institution for students with behavioral health and intellectual disabilities. Police said Westcott intervened in a “disruptive type of activity” that centered on the boy, who has autism.

The boy’s father urged Judge D. Gregory Carr to sentence Wescott to serve a year in jail.

Carr imposed a 90-day suspended sentence and a $500 fine.

Chesterfield Education News Local News Virginia
