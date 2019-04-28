202
Emergency crews work to rescue 5 trapped in Virginia cave

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 1:38 pm 04/28/2019 01:38pm
CLEVELAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say five men have been trapped in a cave in southwest Virginia after heavy rains drenched the area.

Emergency management officials say six men entered Cyclops Cave near Cleveland and had planned to camp overnight Saturday until conditions worsened because of the rains, which also made it difficult for them to get out.

A 22-yearold man managed to get out about 2 a.m. Sunday and reported that the others were exhausted and suffering from hypothermia.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management search-and-rescue coordinator Billy Chrimes says state and local crews were working Sunday to plan and execute rescue efforts.

The cave measures roughly 7 miles (11 kilometers) long, but Chrimes says the men weren’t very far into it when they became trapped.

Topics:
cleveland Cyclops Cave Local News Virginia Virginia Department of Emergency Management
