Disgraced former Virginia lawmaker seeks state Senate seat

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 10:25 am 04/04/2019 10:25am
FILE- In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo former delegate Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, watches the proceedings during the House of Delegates session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Morrissey launched a bid for a Richmond-area state Senate seat Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He’s facing off against incumbent Sen. Rosalyn Dance in the Democratic primary. Morrissey was jailed four years ago after a sex scandal involving a teenager, who Morrissey later married. The couple now has three children. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia lawmaker who used to spend his days at the General Assembly and his nights in jail after being accused of having sex with his teenage secretary is launching another political campaign.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Joe Morrissey launched a bid for a Richmond-area state Senate seat Wednesday. He’s facing off against incumbent Sen. Rosalyn Dance in the Democratic primary.

Morrissey was jailed four years ago after a sex scandal involving a teenager, who Morrissey later married. The couple now has three children.

He denied wrongdoing but entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction.

Morrissey lost a 2016 campaign to be Richmond’s mayor and had his law license revoked last year.

Topics:
Government News Local News National News Virginia
