202
Home » Virginia » Danny Glover to deliver…

Danny Glover to deliver commencement address at Virginia Union University

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 4:26 am 04/29/2019 04:26am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Actor Danny Glover will deliver the 120th commencement address at Virginia Union University next month.

Glover, an award-winning actor, producer and humanitarian, will also receive an honorary degree for his work in the performing arts and his work as an outspoken advocate for human rights.

VUU’s commencement will be held May 11 at Hovey Field.

Glover’s film credits include the “Lethal Weapon” franchise and Oscar-nominate films, “The Color Purple” and “Dreamgirls.”

Glover served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program from 1998 to 2004. He focused on issues of poverty, disease and economic development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Glover currently serves as UNICEF Ambassador. His philanthropic efforts have won him several honors, including the “Pioneer Award” from the National Civil Rights Museum.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Danny Glover Education News Entertainment News Local News Virginia Virginia Union University VUU
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Dinosaurs come to the National Zoo

Among the many animal species to see at the National Zoo, dinosaurs will live among them in puppet and animatronic form from June to August.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!