Ceremony marks 30th anniversary of deadly USS Iowa explosion

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 7:36 am 04/19/2019 07:36am
Retired Rear Adm. Julian Becton holds a picture of the USS Iowa Thursday, April 20, 1989 at his Wynnewood, Pa., home. A former captain of the battleship, Becton said he believes the explosion which killed 47 sailors could have been caused by burning powder which had not been cleared from a gun barrel. (AP Photo/Bill Cramer)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A ceremony will be held to pay tribute to 47 sailors who were killed when a gun turret exploded on the USS Iowa in 1989.

The ceremony will be held Friday on Naval Station Norfolk. It will mark the 30th anniversary of the explosion on the Norfolk-based battleship on April 19, 1989.

The ship’s Number Two turret exploded during a gunnery exercise off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The Navy initially claimed the explosion was a result of a suicidal attack by a ship petty officer. A congressional investigation found the explosion was likely caused by guns being over-rammed with powder.

After re-opening its investigation, the Navy concluded that the cause could not be determined.

Local News norfolk USS Iowa Virginia
