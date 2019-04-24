Annual summit aimed at helping Virginia’s female veterans

Hundreds of female veterans are expected to attend an annual summit in Virginia aimed at aiding the transition from active duty to civilian life.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of female veterans are expected to attend an annual summit in Virginia aimed at aiding the transition from active duty to civilian life.

The sixth annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held May 16-17 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hampton Hotel and Convention Center.

Presentations will be made on topics important to Virginia’s growing female veteran segment, including career strategies, education, entrepreneurship, finance, and personal health and wellness.

The program will also include a “Shark Tank” inspired competition among veteran and spouse-owned businesses that will compete for a cash prize as the business most likely to succeed. Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to present prizes to the winners.

Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins said Virginia is home to more than 104,000 female veterans.

