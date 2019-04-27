202
Alleged Virginia saxophone thief hits sour note with police

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 1:57 pm 04/27/2019 01:57pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The theft of a saxophone has ended on a sour note for a Virginia man.

Authorities say 29-year-old Alex Robert Sheaffer was arrested Friday night and charged with stealing a high-end saxophone during a reception at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Sheaffer was being held Saturday on charges of grand larceny, buying or receiving stolen goods and obtaining money through false pretenses.

Police allege that Sheaffer stole a $5,000 alto sax from a musician who was helping provide entertainment for a reception on April 13.

Investigators say Sheaffer, a member of a catering crew, took the saxophone to a local pawn shop, where he used it to secure a $300 loan.

The saxophone has been returned to its owner. It was not immediately clear whether Sheaffer has a lawyer.

