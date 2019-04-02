Teacher, husband killed by truck on North Carolina coast

Police say a man and a woman were killed when the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel and struck a group of six people on the North Carolina coast.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (AP) — Police say a Virginia school teacher and her husband were killed when the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel and struck a group of six people on the North Carolina coast.

Kitty Hawk police say 40-year-old Holly Nicolette and her husband, Alan, were struck as they walked on N.C. Highway 12 on Monday. Nicolette taught in the Hanover County Public Schools. Police posted on their Facebook page that six people were walking north on the southbound side of N.C. 12 when the driver of the northbound pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line and hit the adults and a child.

Authorities say a child was treated and released at a local hospital.

Police say charges against the unidentified driver are pending.

