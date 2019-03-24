202
Woman with gun arrested after dance competition at school

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 12:09 pm 03/24/2019 12:09pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police have arrested a woman who allegedly pulled out a gun during a fight after a dance competition at a local high school in Richmond, Virginia.

News outlets reported that police responded to Huguenot High School Saturday night and encountered a fight among participants in a dance competition that had recently ended. Police broke up the fight and arrested the woman with the gun.

Several people received minor injuries during the fight. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

