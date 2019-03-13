Virginia to conduct annual statewide tornado drill

The statewide tornado drill will start at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday with a test tornado warning sent by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State emergency management officials will conduct Virginia’s annual statewide tornado drill next week.

The drill will start at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday with a test tornado warning sent by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios.

Local radio stations, TV stations and cable outlets will broadcast the test message via the Emergency Alert System.

Schools, businesses and other participants should register for the drill with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Officials are urging residents to use the drill as an opportunity to test their tornado emergency procedures, discuss preparedness efforts and know where to seek safe shelter when a tornado warning is issued.

In 2018, 31 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Virginia from January through November.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.