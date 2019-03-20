202
Home » Virginia » Virginia state park making…

Virginia state park making star gazing easier

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 5:00 am 03/20/2019 05:00am
2 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state park is set to be recognized for its efforts to make star gazing easier.

James River State Park in Buckingham County is set to be named next month an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.

The park has an outdoor lighting policy that minimizes light pollution. The project was spearheaded by Lora Callahan as part of her effort to win a Girl Scout Gold Award.

There’s only one other state park in Virginia designated as a dark sky park and only 43 in the U.S.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Buckingham County James River State Park Local News parks Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

12 spring festivals, events in DC area

Here are 12 events — celebrating everything from flowers to food — to ring in a warmer season.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!