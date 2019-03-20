Virginia state park making star gazing easier

James River State Park in Buckingham County is set to be named next month an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state park is set to be recognized for its efforts to make star gazing easier.

James River State Park in Buckingham County is set to be named next month an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.

The park has an outdoor lighting policy that minimizes light pollution. The project was spearheaded by Lora Callahan as part of her effort to win a Girl Scout Gold Award.

There’s only one other state park in Virginia designated as a dark sky park and only 43 in the U.S.

