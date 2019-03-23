202
Virginia police officer charged with soliciting a minor

By The Associated Press March 23, 2019 10:43 am 03/23/2019 10:43am
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer has been charged with soliciting a minor online for sex.

The Chesterfield County patrol officer was arrested Friday, just four days after another county officer was suspended for his alleged affiliation with a white supremacist organization.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Officer Simeon Isaiah Crispin Steers-Smith of Richmond was charged with three counts of using a communications system to “facilitate certain offenses involving children.”

Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said department personnel are angry and “reeling with sadness and frustration.”

Katz said the officer is alleged to have made an online solicitation to a task force officer posing as a minor. He has worked for the department since May 2017.

Katz said he has recommended the termination of another officer for alleged activities with a white supremacist group.

