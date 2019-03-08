Virginia mayor proposes tax bumps to help schools, roads

202
By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 4:40 am 03/08/2019 04:40am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing increases on property taxes and cigarettes to help pay for increased school funding.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Stoney’s proposal would increase property taxes from $1.20 per $100 of assessed value to $1.29.

He’s also proposing a 50 cent-per pack tax on cigarettes. Richmond, home to tobacco giant Altria, is the only major city in Virginia without a cigarette tax.

Stoney said the extra money is needed for public schools and overdue road repair.

The Richmond City Council still has to approve Stoney’s plan. Last year the council approved Stoney’s proposed increase in the city’s meals tax.

Stoney, a Democrat, is a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2021.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

