Virginia man gets prison for stalking girlfriend across state lines

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 5:51 am 03/04/2019 05:51am
YORK, S.C. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend to South Carolina and getting caught outside of her home with a hammer and BB gun.

The Herald reported Friday that 47-year-old Jonathan Daniel James has been convicted of stalking the woman and sentenced to five years in prison.

Assistant solicitor Jenny Desch says James was warned in April to stay away from the woman. She says James was caught trying to break into the woman’s apartment the next month. Desch says he fled the scene, changed clothes and was arrested when he returned hours later.

James’ lawyer, Michael Brown, had asked the court to consider sentencing his client to probation per medical evidence that showed James wasn’t a serial stalker. The nature of that evidence is unclear.

___

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com

Topics:
crime Jonathan Daniel James Local News south carolina Virginia
