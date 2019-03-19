202
Virginia governor vetoes sanctuary cities bill

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 3:34 pm 03/19/2019 03:34pm
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has again vetoed a bill aimed at preventing so-called “sanctuary cities” in the state.

Northam, a Democrat, said he was vetoing the legislation Tuesday because it imposes an unneeded burden on local law enforcement officials and “sends a chilling message.”

It was the same statement he issued last year when he vetoed the same legislation.

A sanctuary city is a term without legal definition but generally means a locality that limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement activities.

Republicans said the legislation is needed to ensure federal immigration efforts aren’t hampered. The bill narrowly passed the GOP-led General Assembly along party lines.

Northam also vetoed legislation requiring local law enforcement officials to notify federal officials when a person living in the country illegally is released from jail.

