Northam signs bills aimed at reducing Virginia evictions

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 5:09 am 03/01/2019 05:09am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a package of bills aimed at reducing the state’s eviction rate.

Northam announced Thursday he’d signed several pieces of tenant-friendly legislation that’s part of his affordable housing priorities. Among the legislation are bills that give tenants more time to pay rent and fees ahead of an eviction notice and limit the number of legal actions a landlord may file.

The bills were recommended by the Virginia Housing Commission after compromises were reached between landlord groups and tenant advocates. Some cities in Virginia have some of the nation’s highest rates of orders for eviction.

Northam said he plans to sign other bills aimed at reducing evictions in coming weeks.

