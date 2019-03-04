202
Virginia fire department to help sister city in Ghana

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 11:08 am 03/04/2019 11:08am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville, Virginia, is sending surplus firefighting gear to its sister city in Ghana.

The Daily Progress reports that later this summer, two city firefighters will also go to Winneba to help with a community risk assessment that will be used to develop programs to improve fire safety.

The equipment bound for west Africa includes helmets, fire suits, gloves and boots. Charlottesville fire officials say the region has high fire losses.

Fire Chief Andrew Baxter says the department is “excited” about developing a relationship with firefighters in Winneba and improving safety in both communities.

Charlottesville’s other sister cities are Besancon, France; Pleven, Bulgaria and Poggio a Caiano, Italy. Winneba’s other sister city is Birmingham, Alabama.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

