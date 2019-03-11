202
Home » Virginia » Virginia encourages residents to…

Virginia encourages residents to learn about flood risk

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 5:00 am 03/11/2019 05:00am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam had issued a proclamation designating this week as the first Virginia Flood Awareness Week to encourage residents to take precautions to protect their families and their property.

The Virginia Flood Risk Information System is a tool to help residents learn about their flood risk. It’s available through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation website. Users can enter an address to find out if their home or business is in the floodplain and see flood insurance rate maps.

Only about 3 percent of Virginians have flood insurance. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage from floods, surface water or storm surges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to choose the best used car

Used cars can be a big money-saver if done right. Here are some tips to buy a used car and some of the best used car options for SUVs, compact cars and larger sedans.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!