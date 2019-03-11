Virginia encourages residents to learn about flood risk

Gov. Ralph Northam had issued a proclamation designating this week as the first Virginia Flood Awareness Week to encourage residents to take precautions to protect their families and their property.

The Virginia Flood Risk Information System is a tool to help residents learn about their flood risk. It’s available through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation website. Users can enter an address to find out if their home or business is in the floodplain and see flood insurance rate maps.

Only about 3 percent of Virginians have flood insurance. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage from floods, surface water or storm surges.

