Virginia awards $6.7 million to support economic initiatives

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has announced more than $6.7 million in funding for seven regional projects to support entrepreneurship, workforce and talent-development initiatives.

The Growth and Opportunity for Virginia funding will go to projects identified by each region as vital to efforts to diversify its economy, strengthen their workforce and support collaborative programs.

Mountain Empire Community College will leverage existing federal funding to expand the unmanned systems coursework with two new capstone courses on smart farming and the use of technology to improve farming techniques.

University of Mary Washington will establish a cybersecurity preparatory program to train Certified Information Systems Security Professionals.

Winchester Public Schools will renovate the former John Kerr Elementary School in partnership with Lord Fairfax Community College.

