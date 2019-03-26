202
Suspect sought in attack on Habitat for Humanity workers in Virginia

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 1:32 am 03/26/2019 01:32am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are searching for a man who asked two Habitat for Humanity workers for directions, attempted to rob them and then stabbed them before fleeing.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond police are asking for surveillance video or images from the area surrounding the South Richmond work site. Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity CEO Jane Helfrich says a construction supervisor and paid apprentice were cleaning up the site Saturday when they were attacked.

She says the suspect entered the unlocked home and stabbed the supervisor four times. Helfrich says the apprentice fought the man off and was stabbed in the leg. She says the attack seemed opportunistic and that some tools were stolen from the site recently. She says the company may now change its security measures.

