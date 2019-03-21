202
State was already probing safety of ramp when bus crashed

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 8:02 am 03/21/2019 08:02am
This photo provided by Virginia State Police emergency responders at the scene after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit near Kingwood, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned on an Interstate 95 exit Tuesday in Prince George County. Police say that as the bus turned onto the exit, it ran off the left side and overturned. (Virginia State Police via AP)

Survivor: Bus in fatal crash swerved like a ‘roller coaster’

The Tao’s Travel Inc. bus traveling from Florida to New York with 57 people aboard rolled when it ran off the left side of an I-95 exit ramp in Prince George County, Virginia.

KINGWOOD, Va. (AP) — Virginia highway safety officials were already investigating the safety of an exit ramp along Interstate 95 when a charter bus overturned along it Tuesday, killing two people and injuring more.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Department of Transportation began working last month to determine if safety improvements were needed at the Prince George’s County ramp.

The review was prompted by a Feb. 6 complaint by a resident who said signs near the ramp were confusing drivers. She said confused drivers believe the exit ramp is an entrance ramp to Interstate 295, causing them to take the ramp too fast.

VDOT spokesman Bob Spieldenner says the agency is trying to determine if new signage is needed.

The driver of the charter bus has been charged with manslaughter.

