Small plane lands on interstate highway shoulder in Virginia

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 12:50 pm 03/30/2019 12:50pm
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Nobody was injured after a pilot made an emergency landing on an interstate highway in southwest Virginia.

State Police say the pilot was planning to land in Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon Friday at about 6 p.m. when he ran out of fuel.

He ended up landing on the shoulder of northbound I-81 in Washington County, near Bristol.

No vehicles on the highway were struck or damaged.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports that the plane was towed to the airport and that no criminal charges were filed.

Topics:
airplane emergency landing i-81 Local News Virginia Virginia Highlands Airport
