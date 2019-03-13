202
School officials: Student who collapsed in gym class dies

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 12:50 pm 03/13/2019 12:50pm
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A high school student in Virginia has died after collapsing during gym class.

Media outlets report that the 10th grader had been playing basketball on Monday at James Monroe High School. The Fredericksburg school is about an hour south of Washington.

School officials have not released the student’s name or a possible cause of death.

Principal Taneshia H. Rachal told The Free Lance-Star newspaper that a school nurse and others immediately responded when the student collapsed. The sophomore was then rushed to a local hospital.

Grief counselors were available to help grieving students on Tuesday. The school also observed 15 minutes of silence to pay respects.

Rachal says the student was “a great kid,” and that no one “ever said anything bad about him.”

