202
Richmond mayor to host town hall meetings on budget plan

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 4:31 am 03/18/2019 04:31am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mayor Levar Stoney plans to host a series of town hall meetings to discuss his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020.

Stoney presented his budget to the Richmond City Council earlier this month. It includes an investment of $18.5 million for public schools, $16.2 million for roads and sidewalks and $2.9 million for affordable housing.

The budget also includes an additional $965,000 for increased Greater Richmond Transit Company service and $485,000 in funding for eviction diversion.

The first two meetings will be held Tuesday at Woodville Elementary School and Thursday at Southside Community Center.

Additional meetings will be held on March 27, at Thomas Jefferson High School, and April 2 at Northside Family YMCA.

