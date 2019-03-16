202
Home » Virginia » Police seize 33 dogs,…

Police seize 33 dogs, 12 birds from Virginia home

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 1:51 pm 03/16/2019 01:51pm
7 Shares

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that they’ve seized 33 dogs and 12 birds from the property of a woman charged with animal cruelty.

The Lynchburg Police Department issued a news release saying officers performed a welfare check on the animals Wednesday afternoon in a residential area. They obtained a search warrant for the property.

Officers seized the dogs and birds, and they were taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

The news release said 53-year-old Laura Wiegert of Lynchburg was charged with five counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. A phone listing for Wiegert rang unanswered Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
animal cruelty Animals & Pets Living News Local News lynchburg
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!