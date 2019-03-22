202
Home » Virginia » Northam vetoes switchblade bill…

Northam vetoes switchblade bill allowing out-of-state buyers

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 4:19 am 03/22/2019 04:19am
5 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Would-be makers of switchblades in Virginia are out of luck.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday he has vetoed legislation that would allow people to make and sell switchblades to out-of-state buyers.

Current law prohibits Virginians from owning switchblades, throwing stars and brass knuckles. Republican-led attempts to overturn the law in past years have failed.

This year, the GOP-led General Assembly passed legislation exempting switchblade manufactures whose knives are “shipped to any person outside the commonwealth.”

Supporters said the bill would help Virginia-based knife manufacturers grow their businesses. Northam, a Democrat, said that if Virginia law says switchblade knives are too dangerous to be sold in state, they shouldn’t be sold out of state.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Local Politics and Elections News ralph northam switchblade Virginia virginia general assembly
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!